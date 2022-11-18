Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say

Owner Curtis Batho also runs a non-profit providing shoes for kids out of the store; the entire building has been gutted according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall.

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall.

The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m.

The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly an act of arson. The entire building has been gutted.

A $5,000 reward is posted for anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction, the Fire Marshall said.

"Every single one of our employees rely on this place to feed their families. Especially around the holidays right now it will be even harder for them," owner Curtis Batho said. "It’s not just for my employees though, there are a lot of people in this town who rely on us too for the support we do around the year to give back to the community. It’s one of the strongest things we have here."

Batho runs a non-profit out of the building. He provides nearly 1,000 kids every year with a free pair of new shoes ahead of a new school year.

Batho works year-round to stock up on shoes for the giveaway. The entire inventory was inside the store; the roof started to collapse right above the shoe inventory.

"My largest concern is rebuilding. To start over," Batho said. "I guess it’s a passion of mine. I love giving back. I love seeing the smile on their face. It’s the best thing in the world."

Batho could not think of anyone who would target him or his business. A local community member started a fundraiser to help Batho rebuild what he has lost.

