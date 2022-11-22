Information wanted on home break-ins in north Meridian neighborhood

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the thieves were looking for homes that weren't occupied at the time and didn't have security equipment.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about home burglaries reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road.

Thieves broke in by smashing glass doors behind the homes, then stole cash, jewelry, guns and other valuables from bedrooms and office areas in the homes, the sheriff's office said.

One of the homes targeted in the break-ins was empty because it was for sale. Some of the homeowners had been gone for several weeks, and one was gone for the weekend.

The sheriff's office said "it appears the thieves were staking out the area and identifying which homes were empty" and targeting homes that didn't have video surveillance systems, motion-detector lights and other security equipment designed to deter would-be burglars. Also, all four homes had back doors that opened to large fields or a golf course.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to send an email to jjmeyer@adacounty.id.gov.

Also, with many people planning to travel for the upcoming holidays, the sheriff's office says it's a good time to review safety and security plans. Here are some recommendations:

Consider getting a house sitter or having neighbors keep an eye on your property.

If you're away from home and it snows, make arrangements for someone to shovel your driveway and sidewalks.

Have someone pick up your mail and make sure any packages are accounted for.

Consider purchasing some home security equipment like cameras or motion-sensing lights.

If something suspicious is happening in your neighborhood, call the non-emergency Ada County Dispatch number, 208-377-6790 and report what is happening.

