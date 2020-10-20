Hit-and-run in Caldwell subdivision leaves construction company with thousands of dollars in damage

Darby Oliver, onsite construction manager at Cedar Crossing Luxury Townhomes, says the damage will cost nearly $5,000 to repair.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A construction company is looking for a reckless driver who caused thousands of dollars in damages at a Caldwell subdivision.

Security footing from Cedar Crossing Luxury Townhomes shows a gray Mazda speeding into the neighborhood off Florida Avenue early Sunday morning.

“They somehow miss the light pole and then they take out our two trees and our whole flower bed, leaving behind their bumper and their headlight,” onsite construction manager Darby Oliver said. “They then run over this curb over here and then blow a tire and have to stay and change their tire for about 10 minutes.”

Between the two downed trees, ruined flower bed and damaged curb, it will cost nearly $5,000 in repairs.

The security footage was shared with KTVB and the Caldwell Police Department, but without a clear view of the vehicle's license plate number, authorities have no suspects.

Oliver is hoping the community can help.

“I'm hoping that somebody recognizes them. They appear to be teenagers, they left a beer can on the grass next to where they changed the tire,” Oliver said. “It does appear in the footage that they urinated in the flower bed as well.”

Until the person responsible is identified, Oliver’s construction company, Anderson & Wood Construction Co., is stuck paying the damages.

“They need to be held accountable for what they are doing and it’s just terrible to come into someplace that is really trying to build up the community and then do this and leave us with the damage,” Oliver said.

Gretchen Parsons is an anchor, reporter and producer at KTVB since 2016. You can follow her on Instagram @gretchenparsonsKTVB or @gretchenKTVB on Twitter.

Watch more crime news: