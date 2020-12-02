ISP: Traffic stop yields half-pound of heroin, shotgun in Canyon County

Gustavo Sanchez, 41, was pulled over on I-84 early Wednesday morning.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — One man is in custody after police found a large quantity of heroin and a sawed-off shotgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Gustavo Sanchez, 41, was pulled over early Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 between Sand Hollow and Middleton in Canyon County.

Idaho State Police called in a K-9 officer from Nampa Police to help in the investigation. A search of Sanchez's vehicle turned up nearly half a pound of heroin and the shotgun.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on a felony drug trafficking charge. A Nampa Police spokesman said the seized heroin has an estimated street value of $30,000.

If convicted, Sanchez would face a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison.

