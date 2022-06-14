Here's what we know about the men from Washington and Idaho who were arrested in Coeur d'Alene

The hate group was taken into custody from the back of a U-Haul on Saturday, June 11. Police said they were planning to riot near a North Idaho Pride celebration.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Among the 31 men with ties to a white nationalist group that Coeur d'Alene police arrested last weekend, two suspects have a connection to Spokane.

Kootenai County court documents identify Mishael Buster, 23, as a suspect who lives at a Hillyard address in Spokane. It lists another suspect, Josiah Buster, who appears to be his older brother, but lives in Texas. Neither have a criminal history.

In a parcel search on the Spokane county assessor's website, it lists Matt and Diane Buster as the property owners of the address Mishael Buster gave Coeur d'Alene police. It appears they too may be related.

Mishael attended John R. Rogers High school and graduated in 2017.

Several reports suggest Mishael and Matt Buster have ties to "On Fire Ministries," which is the church founded by preacher and former Washington state legislator Matt Shea. Shea was expelled from the State Republican Caucus after an investigation found he committed acts of domestic terrorism.

On a Facebook live stream of a December 2021 church service, Shea calls Matt and Mishael Buster onto the stage for morning announcements.

While some reports indicate Matt Buster serves a leadership role in the church, we have not been able to independently confirm this. That's because any mention of his name is not listed on the church's website.

As for Josiah Buster, court documents say he lives at a home in Watauga, Texas. Another suspect identified as Connor Moran, shares the same Texas address as Josiah, but their connection is unclear.

Still, Washington voter registration shows Josiah and Mishael Buster are registered at the same Hillyard address. Josiah played football and wrestled at John R. Rogers High School and graduated in 2016, according to high school sports database MaxPreps.

Josiah also appears to be the operation manager of Veteran Brothers Roofing and Restoration in Texas. The company website previously included him in a photo with the owner. But, as of Tuesday, his photo and bio have been removed.

Coeur d'Alene police also arrested two suspects from Idaho. Winston Durham is from Genesee. According to Hudl.com, a high school sports database, Durham played basketball and football at Genesee High School and graduated in 2019.

Richard Jessop came to Coeur d'Alene last weekend from Idaho Falls.

Neither Durham nor Jessop have a criminal history.