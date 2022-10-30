Halloween party shooting leaves two injured in Caldwell

Just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, CPD responded to a "very large" Halloween party where two people had been shot and another injured.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell Saturday night, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).

Just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, CPD responded to a "very large" Halloween house party in the 3000 block of S. Illinois Ave.

According to police, two of the attendees had caused a disturbance over an insult and were kicked out of the party. Witnesses reported that while the individuals were leaving, they threatened to retaliate; shortly after that, a car drove up to the house and fired multiple shots.

Two people at the party were hit and another person was grazed by the bullets. Paramedics treated one of the victims at the scene, and the two other victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved.

"Violence is never the way to handle an argument and we will relentlessly be pursuing those responsible for this senseless act of violence and cowardly attempt to destroy lives," Caldwell Chief of Police, Rex Ingram said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

