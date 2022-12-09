Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase

David Haggard was charged in October 2019 with murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard.

MALTBY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 29, 2019.

The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder.

David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.

King County prosecutors argued Haggard be sentenced to 22 years in prison — the high end of the sentencing range set by lawmakers.

Jamie, 27, vanished from the home she shared with David on June 9, 2016. A roadside cleaning crew discovered her partially burnt and dismembered remains in a suitcase off the shoulder of State Route 522 in Snohomish County in May 2018.

Numerous witnesses told police that Jamie had a “volatile” relationship with David, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Jamie told her boyfriend “numerous” times that she feared David would kill her.