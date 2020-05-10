Gunshot fired during fight outside Boise apartments

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating after they say one person fired a gun into the ground in a Boise neighborhood Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Maple Grove Road. According to Boise Police, several people were involved in a fight outside some apartments at that location, and another person fired a gun at the ground as a way to break up the fight.
The person who fired was not involved in the fight, investigators say. No one was injured and no property was damaged by the bullet.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say they expect the suspect will be charged with a misdemeanor count of discharging a gun in city limits. The name of the person has not been released.