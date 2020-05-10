Gunshot fired during fight outside Boise apartments

Police say the suspect fired one shot into the ground in an attempt to break up the fight.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating after they say one person fired a gun into the ground in a Boise neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Maple Grove Road. According to Boise Police, several people were involved in a fight outside some apartments at that location, and another person fired a gun at the ground as a way to break up the fight.

The person who fired was not involved in the fight, investigators say. No one was injured and no property was damaged by the bullet.