When deputies arrested 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody, they found two loaded 9 mm pistols on him. He was later booked into the Grant County Jail.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Grant County deputies believe they prevented a mass shooting at a concert at the Gorge Ampitheatre after detaining a suspect in possession of two weapons.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody was arrested outside of the venue after deputies found two loaded 9 mm pistols on him. He has been booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

The sheriff's office said witnesses at the venue notified deputies around 9 p.m. after noticing the suspect inhale an unknown substance from a balloon and then load the two pistols from the trunk of his car. Moody then concealed the guns in the rear of his waistbelt and an outside-the-waistband holster, according to police.

Witnesses went on to report that Moody was approaching concertgoers and asking them what time the show ended and where people would be exiting the theater.

Police said Moody never entered the venue. Security detained him outside the gates and disarmed him of the weapons. After investigating, deputies arrested him and booked him in the Grant County Jail.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office noted that last night's concert series, Bass Canyon, was sold out, meaning there were upwards of 25,000 people attending. Deputies said Moody's possession of weapons, inhaling of a toxicant and questions to concertgoers raised enough suspicion to warrant his arrest.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the arrest. The sheriff's office thanked concertgoers for reporting the suspect's activity.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

