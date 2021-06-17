Grandmother of Emmett girl who was found dead in trash bag denied reduced bond

Gem County Judge Tyler Smith rescheduled Connie Smith's preliminary hearing to July 6 at 2 p.m. Judge Smith also denied her request for a bond reduction on Thursday.

EMMETT, Idaho — The grandmother of the eight-year-old Emmett girl who was found dead inside a trash bag in a car in April appeared in the Gem County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Connie Ann Smith, 54, is charged with a felony failure to notify of death and destruction of evidence. Smith had previously waived her right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Gem County Sheriff’s Office believes the body that was found in a black plastic trash bag in the trunk of Smith's car to be missing eight-year-old Taryn Summers. Investigators in Smith’s case have not released the name of the victim but refer to her as T.S.

Smith has not been charged with the murder.

Defense attorney Mark Coontz asked the Gem County Judge Tyler Smith to reschedule the preliminary hearing, which is now rescheduled to July 6 at 2 p.m.

Coontz also asked Judge Smith to reduce Smith’s bond to $300,000, claiming that Smith is not a flight risk.

Judge Smith denied the request and kept Smith’s bond amount at $800,000.

According to court documents filed in the case, Smith told the sheriff’s office that Taryn had run away on April 12. Law enforcement found Taryn’s body outside Smith’s residence in Emmett on April 15.

An official cause of death has not been released.