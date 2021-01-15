4 teens charged in Garden City vandalism investigation

Police say the suspects' graffiti caused more than $10,000 in damage.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Four teenagers have been arrested for vandalism after police say they caused more than $10,000 in damage in Garden City's east end.

Garden City Police say they have received an increased number of graffiti complaints in that area over the last several weeks.

"This is unacceptable and detracts from the natural beauty of the greenbelt and the city," the department wrote.

After an investigation, officers zeroed in on the four suspects, who have been arrested and charged in the case.

Because all four are minors, mugshots were not made publicly available and their names have not been released.

"The negative appearance of this type of vandalism has a direct correlation to surrounding property values and subsequently the quality and standards of life for our citizens," Chief Rick Allen wrote in a statement. "We will not tolerate this type of property destruction in our community. We will continue to work hard, alongside the citizens of Garden City, to maintain and improve the beauty of our greenbelt and great city."

