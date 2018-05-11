BOISE -- A Gooding man who admitted to sexually abusing four children is headed to federal prison for

distributing pornography of children as young as infants.

Yazmani Gomez-Sandoval, 36, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Gomez-Sandoval while monitoring a private Kik chat group devoted to exchanging child pornography. Over a six-week period, Gomez-Sandoval posted five videos and two photos of children being sexually abused.

Some of the pornography Gomez-Sandoval shared in the group chat included footage of babies and toddlers being subjected to sadistic and masochistic sexual abuse.

"By posting the videos in the chat group, the defendant made these vile depictions of children being abused available for viewing and downloading by all of the members in the group," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing recommendation.

After confirming Gomez-Sandoval's identity, Homeland Security agents were able to obtain a search warrant for his home in Gooding in December 2017.

In a search of his cell phone, agents found 71 additional images and 15 videos of child pornography, all of which had been downloaded over an eight-day span.

Gomez-Sandoval agreed to be interviewed by the agents, telling them that he had been swapping child pornography using the Kik app for two years.

The defendant also admitted to sexually abusing four children, targeting his latest victim - a six- or seven-year-old child in Gooding - just two months before his arrest.

In addition to the Gooding child, who Gomez-Sandoval claimed to have assaulted repeatedly, the defendant also said he had previously abused three children in Mexico. He described sexually abusing a six- to eight-year-old in 2003 or 2004, a four-year-old between 2004 and 2006, and a five-year-old between 2004 and 2006.

"The defendant’s actions are unconscionable," prosecutors wrote in the filing. "Although he has not been convicted of the acts of sexual abuse, his admissions to those acts greatly increase the seriousness of his distribution of child pornography, and the danger he poses to society."

Prosecutors went on to argue that Gomez-Sandoval's previously clean criminal record should not sway the judge towards leniency.

"His lack of criminal history is due solely to the fact that he has not previously been caught engaging in his criminal acts," they wrote.

Gomez-Sandoval pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in June of 2013. Prosecutors say he will likely be deported after serving his 20-year sentence.

