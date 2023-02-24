Gooding County deputy involved in shooting outside hospital

The deputy was treated at North Canyon Regional Medical Center and released. The sheriff's office said he had been investigating a disturbance at the hospital.

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — One suspect is in custody and a Gooding County Sheriff's Office Deputy is out of the hospital after a disturbance that led to a shooting outside North Canyon Medical Center, the Twin Falls Police Department said Friday.

The deputy was investigating a disturbance at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital parking lot. The deputy and the suspect got into a fight that "resulted in an officer-involved shooting," according to Twin Falls P.D., the agency leading the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested a short time later by other Gooding County deputies. The deputy involved in the incident was treated at the hospital and released. The suspect was not injured.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

The investigation is in its early stages, but Twin Falls Police said the CITF "is able to provide clarity" to some reports that have circulated on social media:

No one was injured by gunfire.

There is currently no evidence been found indicating that the suspect fired a gun.

Law enforcement did not engage in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

There was not an officer-involved shooting at the Gooding Airport.

This is a developing story. KTVB will update as more information is confirmed.

