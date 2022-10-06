Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf arrested for DUI in Reardan

Machtolf provided a breath sample to police and his blood alcohol content was 0.284, three times the legal limit.

Example video title will go here for this video

REARDAN, Wash. — Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan on Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Rearden Police Department.

A Reardan police officer was alerted by Lincoln County Dispatch that there was a blue truck swerving while driving through the city at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday. The officer located the truck and identified the driver as Machtolf.

A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was called to assist in a DUI investigation. According to the Facebook post, Machtolf provided a breath sample and his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.284, three times the legal limit.

Machtolf was arrested on charged of driving under the influence and was booked into the Lincoln County jail. As of Friday evening, he is not listed on the county jail's inmate roster.

Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford sent KREM 2 the following statement on the arrest:

“We are aware of the reports out of Lincoln County on Coach Machtolf’s arrest for suspicion of DUI Thursday night. We recognize the serious nature of the charge. As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Machtolf’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”