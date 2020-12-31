Woman arrested in connection with Glenns Ferry store burglary

Christine Gould has been charged with grand theft. Detectives are still seeking more suspects in the case.

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says it has made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the Mini Mart in Glenns Ferry that occurred back in February 2020.

Christina Gould has been booked into the Elmore County Detention Center and charged with grand theft.

Authorities are still looking for more suspects in this case.

Detectives say a man called the Mini Mart store in February posing as the district manager in Boise. He got the store clerk to hand over an undisclosed amount of money to a woman who the caller said worked for the company.

The money and other items were given to the woman, but it was later discovered that she did not work for the main office in Boise.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said the case went cold but detectives did not give up on finding the people responsible for this crime.

Detective Eric Brown was able to identify a suspect with help from citizens of Elmore County. Christine Gould was arrested.