x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Have you seen this statue? Baker City police seeking giraffe-napper

If someone you know has recently acquired a five-foot-tall metal giraffe, police in Baker City would like to speak to them.
Credit: Baker City Police Department
The third giraffe from this matching set of statues was stolen from downtown Baker City.

BOISE, Idaho — If someone you know has recently acquired a five-foot-tall statue of a giraffe, police in Baker City would like to speak to them.

The metal giraffe was recently nabbed from in front of a building in downtown Baker City. It was one of a matching set of three police say; the other two giraffes were left behind. 

"Let’s find and return the giraffe to its rightful owner!" the police department wrote in a post.

Anyone who spots the giraffe or has any information on what happened is asked to call dispatch at 541-523-3644 or email Officer Wood jwood@bakercity.com.

MORE: Kuna woman 'takes it up a notch' to get her mail, dressing up for each curbside outing

MORE: Meridian Police searching for suspects in stolen checks case

MORE: Police: Men threw frogs at passerby on Boise Bench