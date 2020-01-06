Have you seen this statue? Baker City police seeking giraffe-napper

BOISE, Idaho — If someone you know has recently acquired a five-foot-tall statue of a giraffe, police in Baker City would like to speak to them.
The metal giraffe was recently nabbed from in front of a building in downtown Baker City. It was one of a matching set of three police say; the other two giraffes were left behind.
"Let’s find and return the giraffe to its rightful owner!" the police department wrote in a post.
Anyone who spots the giraffe or has any information on what happened is asked to call dispatch at 541-523-3644 or email Officer Wood jwood@bakercity.com.