GARDEN CITY -- A suspect was taken into custody after a lengthy search when officers found him hiding along a canal in Garden City.

The incident began at about 11:30 Tuesday night when police spotted the man acting suspiciously in the parking lot of a business near Ustick Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

When the officers stopped to check out the situation, the man took off, police say. The suspect spent hours hiding before the canal before officers found him and arrested him.

The suspect currently faces a charge of resisting and obstructing. His name has not yet been released.

