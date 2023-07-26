Garden City Police asking for public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

The suspect is described as being an average built white man with his left arm in a black and white sling.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police are seeking help from the public to identify an alleged armed robbery suspect. The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on July 25 at the Garden City Fred Meyer.

Police said the man told the service desk that he was armed and commanded the Fred Meyer employee to give him cash. The employee then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as an adult white man who was wearing a blue plaid shirt grey colored hat, black sunglasses and khaki shorts. The man is of average height and build, and his left arm is in black and white sling.

If you gave any information regarding the identification of this man, you are asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-2677.

