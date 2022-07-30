Garden City Police arrest drug trafficker at local motel

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police arrested a man connected with an illegal drug trafficking ring from a local motel Thursday morning.
Glen Hartung, 63, of Boise was residing at a nearby motel but had failed to update his sexual offender registry listing that address. The Garden City Police Motel Interdiction Team located Hartung and arrested him around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
During the arrest, police also located two pounds of Methamphetamine, five ounces of Marijuana, packing materials, scales, various paraphernalia, as well as a loaded firearm.
Hartung was booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges:
- Sex offender Fail to Register – Felony
- Possession of a Controlled substance – Felony
- Introduction of Contraband into Correctional Facility – Felony
- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - Felony
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – Felony
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Felony
"We recently warned you that if you come to Garden City with the intent to engage in nefarious activities, we will find you, arrest you, and do our part to put you in prison," Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Garden City."
