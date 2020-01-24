Garden City man gets 20 years in prison in repeat domestic violence case

David Ray Cruse was arrested after a neighbor heard the commotion and called 911.

BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man with a history of domestic violence arrests was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for a 2019 attack in which he beat and strangled a woman.

David Ray Cruse, 44, will have to serve at least 10 years of that sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

The attack that led to Cruse's arrest happened in June 2019. According to Ada County prosecutors, the woman tried to get away from him by running out of the house, but he followed after her and carried her back into the home, where he strangled her.

A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911 for help. Cruse was taken into custody, and ultimately convicted of felony domestic battery in November.

Prosecutors say the defendant had an extensive criminal history, including another felony domestic battery conviction from 2016 as well as convictions for DUI and eluding a peace officer.

Cruse also pleaded guilty to a persistent violator enhancement. In addition to the prison time, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim for 15 years.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Patrick Miller thanked the neighbor who called police.

“That is a harsh sentence,” Miller told Cruse. “But in my good conscience, based on the record presented to me, do not believe that a different type of sentence would have the ability to protect the public from the behavior that you have engaged in, as represented not only in this case but on the entirety of the record presented.”

