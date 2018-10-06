GARDEN CITY - Police in Garden City say they have arrested a registered sex offender after he raped a female victim Saturday night.

The victim managed to escape a home on Remington Street and ran to a neighbor's house where police were called.

Officers arrived and arrested 59-year-old Douglas Ray Kaufman. Investigators say they found evidence that the victim was restrained with zip ties and tape.

Kaufman is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon on felony rape and kidnapping charges.

Kaufman is listed as a registered sex offender in Ada County. A search of court records shows he was convicted of lewd conduct with a minor in 1994 and sexual abuse of a minor in 2008.

The victim in the Garden City case was taken to a local hospital where shw was treated for non-life threatening injuries

© 2018 KTVB