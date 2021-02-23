Garden City man arrested in murder of 2-year-old boy

Police say the toddler was unconscious and not breathing when he was brought to a local health clinic early Monday morning.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally injured a toddler left in his care.

Aaron Jacoby Williams, 31, was taken into custody Monday.

Officers were called out to a local health clinic at 3:45 a.m. that day after receiving a report that a child had been brought in with "significant injuries."

The 2-year-old boy was unconscious and not breathing when he arrived at the clinic. Medical staff there tried to treat the boy and called paramedics to take him to Saint Luke's Medical Center.

Emergency room staff at St. Luke's also did their best to revive the boy, but he died from his injuries, police say.

Investigators learned that the boy had been injured at a home in the 200 block of East 44th Street in Garden City.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, and learned that the toddler had been in the care of Williams - the fiance of the boy's mother - when he was hurt.

Willams was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. The name of the 2-year-old and his exact cause of death have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City Police at 208-472-2950, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: