Funeral home director in Bannock County arrested after yearlong investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office (BCPO) issued a press release stating that initial charges have been filed against 47-year-old Lance Peck of Pocatello, the director of Downard Funeral Home and Crematory. Peck is facing 63 misdemeanors that BCPO said primarily relates to the Mortician’s Code of Conduct.

A warrant for Peck’s arrest was issued and he was booked into the Bannock County Detention Center on Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned later in the week.

An investigation into the Downard Funeral Home and Crematory began approximately one year ago with 88 deceased people as the subject of the investigation. Results from the investigation were delivered to BCPO in mid-June 2022 and, according to BCPO, includes several Idaho statutes: vital statistics, anatomical donations, and the conduct of morticians.

BCPO said it cannot provide many details as Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct limit prosecutors from making statements outside the courtroom on pending cases.

“This is likely one of the most complex investigations ever conducted in Bannock County, and involves unique areas of law and a great number of people who have been impacted by this event,” said Bannock County Prosecutor Steven Herzog. “I ask for your collective patience as this process moves forward and your continued compassion and respect for those impacted. Our hearts are with the families at this time.”

BCPO said additional charges are expected to be filed in the future.

“In all my years, I have never seen a case so disturbing as this one. Our hearts go out to the family members affected by this tragic event, to the community, and to all the officers involved,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.

BCPO encourages family members of the deceased people who have questions or would like an update on the status of the case to provide their contact information HERE or call the investigators at (208)234-6121. Only family members who have previously been in contact with the Pocatello Police investigators will be provided with information on the investigation or a specific case.

