Sheriff's office: Fruitland man shot at family members

FRUITLAND, Idaho — UPDATE: Although the Payette County Sheriff's Office originally said the suspect shot at and hit a police car, officials issued a correction later Wednesday morning, saying the car had not been struck.

A Fruitland man is facing charges after investigators say he fired a gun at two relatives at a home early Wednesday morning.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office, Fruitland Police, and Payette Police were called out to a house on East Lane south of Fruitland at 3:36 a.m.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that 57-year-old Michael Swayze had shot his wife and son-in-law. Investigators later determined that neither victim was actually hit by the rounds Swayze fired.

Swayze was outside the house when officers and deputies arrived. Officials originally said that a shot was fired that hit the front bumper of a Fruitland Police vehicle, but walked that back later Wednesday morning, writing in an update that "the damage to the Fruitland Police Car appears to be unrelated to this incident."

"Many of the details of the incident from this morning are still being investigated and confirmed," the sheriff's office wrote.

Law enforcement took Swayze into custody without firing their weapons. He was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail.

Swayze is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault in the shooting. A mugshot for the suspect was not immediately available Wednesday morning.