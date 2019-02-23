FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland High School principal and boys basketball coach Mike Fitch was charged with three misdemeanors Friday night, including two counts of sexual battery and patronizing a prostitute, according to court documents.

The charges stem from something that occurred or was reported to police on Sept. 21, 2018.

Idaho State police launched an investigation into Fitch in November but did not state the cause of the investigation.

At the time, the Fruitland School District superintendent, Teresa Fabricius, said that she was the acting administrator for the school, but did not say if Fitch had been put on leave or terminated.

In a written statement, Fabricius said, "The Fruitland School District is aware that charges have been filed by the county prosecutor against principal Mike Fitch. The district is cooperating fully with officials and we take this situation very seriously. Mr. Fitch has been out of the building since November 16 and he will remain out of the building while this matter is resolved."

Fitch's court arraignment is scheduled for the afternoon of March 5.