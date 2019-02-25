FRUITLAND, Idaho — The principal at Fruitland High School repeatedly propositioned, touched and sent graphic images and videos to another employee at the school, according to court documents.

Michael Ray Fitch was charged Friday on two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of solicitation of prostitution in connection to the case. Fitch, who is also the school's basketball coach, remains employed by the Fruitland School District, although Superintendent Teresa Fabricus is now acting principal at the high school.

Idaho State Police began investigating the case in November after the school employee told detectives that Fitch had repeatedly asked her for sex and made inappropriate overtures to her since shortly after she was hired in August.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fitch's behavior started after the employee and suspect saw each other at a barn dance in Ontario. The school employee was attending the dance with her boyfriend, while Fitch was there with his wife, she told detectives.

The Monday after seeing each other, the woman said, Fitch made a comment to her about how she seemed like she had been enjoying herself. That same week, according to court documents, he began to send her messages over Fruitland High's Google messaging account.

The woman said Fitch sent her written erotica-type stories that "reminded her of the book series '50 Shades of Grey.'" The characters in them were supposed to be representative of Fitch and herself, she said.

Later, she reported, Fitch sent her messages asking for sex, as well as videos of himself masturbating and links to online pornography. The woman told detectives she sent a photo of herself in her underwear to him.

Fitch is also accused of grabbing the woman's buttocks and placing her hand onto his clothed groin.

Another time, the woman said, he came into her office and grabbed her by the hair, forcing her head into his groin area in what she believed was an attempt to get her to perform oral sex on him. She was able to break free of his grasp, she told police.

At least two other female employees at the schools warned the woman about Fitch's reputation, she said, with one woman telling her that the principal was suspected of being inappropriate with students.

"After approximately a month, she realized the situation was spiraling out of control, and she told Mr. Fitch she could no longer participate in their relationship," an ISP detective wrote in a report. "She then stopped communicating with Mr. Fitch."

According to the woman, when she told Fitch the relationship could not continue, he apologized but told her they both had feelings for each other. He continued to ask her for sex after she ended the relationship, according to the report, and offered her $300 to have sex with him, according to the woman.

Fitch was removed as acting principal - although not fired - after the allegations were reported to ISP in November. The criminal case was filed Friday.

Superintendent Fabricus said in a statement that the district is "cooperating fully" with police.

"The Fruitland School District is aware that charges have been filed by the county prosecutor against principal Mike Fitch. The district is cooperating fully with officials and we take this situation very seriously. Mr. Fitch has been out of the building since November 16 and he will remain out of the building while this matter is resolved," the statement read.

"I want to assure you that education at Fruitland High School is progressing as usual, and our teachers and staff are working hard to ensure that students are learning in a stable, supportive, and positive environment."

A special meeting of the Fruitland School District scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

Fitch is due to appear in court March 5 for an arraignment. Misdemeanor sexual battery is punishable by up to a year in jail.