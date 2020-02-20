Fourth person sentenced for Boise Foothills stabbing attack

Justice Bowie was one of four people arrested for beating and stabbing a woman in the foothills last year.

BOISE, Idaho — The fourth and final defendant in a stabbing case that severely injured a woman has been sentenced to prison.

Justice Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving five years.

Bowie was arrested in March 2019, along with three co-defendants for stabbing and beating a woman in the Boise Foothills. The victim in the case, a woman, survived her injuries.

Bowie pleaded guilty last August to felony aggravated battery.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Bowie did not know the victim before the attack, but he was the one who found a weapon and stabbed the victim with it repeatedly.

"This case is very serious and it's very serious because the nature of the attack on the victim was such that the victim could have died," Judge Deborah Bail said during the sentencing hearing.