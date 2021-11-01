Four-wheeling vandal damages Canyon County golf course

River Bend Golf Course is offering a free 2022 season pass as a reward for turning the culprit in.

WILDER, Idaho — The River Bend Golf Course in Wilder is asking for the public's help identifying the person who caused damage to their greens Saturday night.

The culprit apparently drove a four-wheeler in circles in the delicate grass, tearing out chunks of sod and leaving tire marks behind.

Crews have been working to patch and repair the damaged area, officials said, but it remains in rough shape. Because the grass grows slower in the colder months, it may take a while to get back to normal.

River Bend Golf Course is offering a 2022 season golf pass as a reward to anyone who can help lead police to the vandal.

