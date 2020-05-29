Arrest warrant issued for former Tamarack Resort manager

In March, prosecutors charged Larsen — who resigned from his job at Tamarack — with seven counts of sexual battery, and one count of battery, all misdemeanors.

BOISE, Idaho — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the former Tamarack Resort manager who in March was charged with sexual battery.

While the Valley County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the Idaho Press a warrant had been issued, the office declined to say when it was issued.

In March, prosecutors charged Larsen — who resigned from his job at Tamarack — with seven counts of sexual battery, and one count of battery, all misdemeanors.

Each charge lists a different victim, and two of them were younger than 18 — a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Each charge is dated to on or about Jan. 26, according to the criminal complaint. The count of battery alleges Larsen grabbed a person’s “pectoral muscle” against their will; that person was not one of the two juveniles listed as victims.

As of Thursday evening, Larsen's case was not in the online courts database, so no follow-up court date was available.

