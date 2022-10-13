Former SPD officer Nathan Nash sentenced to 14 years in prison for rape charges involving two victims

Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison for rape charges involving two victims.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Police Department officer, Nathan Nash, 38, was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years of prison for rape charges involving two victims.

The charges stem from separate incidents in which Nash raped two women while on duty in 2019. In the first victim's case, Nash was charged with second and third-degree rape, and he is facing an official misconduct charge. A hearing on that charge is scheduled for Monday. In the most recent case, Nash was charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Background information:

Last year, a Spokane County judge ruled the two cases would be merged into one.

Some of the similar details between the two cases are outlined in a probable cause affidavit filed in Spokane County Superior Court. Investigators said in the documents Nash met both women while responding to calls where they were assault victims, and the alleged rape happened when he followed up with the victims alone to take photos for evidence.

The victims said Nash responded alone during the "follow-up" contacts and sexually assaulted them.

Nash was terminated by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) for charges related to the 2019 incident. He was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and official misconduct after he allegedly violated a woman during a domestic violence investigation.

On Aug. 30, 2022, he was found guilty on one count of third-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape. He was also found not guilty of unlawful imprisonment.

Last month, in a newly-filed tort claim, a claim for damages, on of the victims stated the city's "hiring, training, and supervision of Patrolman Nash was inadequate and was a proximate cause of my injuries." The claim goes on to state there were substantial "red flags" in Nash's conduct that were "ignored or failed in the exercise of supervisory control."

One of the victims was seeking damages from the city of Spokane.

According to the claim, the city allowed Nash to use his power and police uniform "to prey on women he encountered during the performance of his duties."

The victim said the assault affected her "ability to work, to concentrate, to be with family and friends" and has caused her to fear police officers. She added that she suffers from "disturbed sleep, fearful social interactions, loss of appetite, intrusive thoughts, and a loss of my quality of life."

According to the claim, the victim is seeking $1 million in damages but said she would accept $750,000.

He is facing a official misconduct charge. A hearing for that charge is set for Oct. 16, 2022.