COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former chief financial officer of Silverwood Theme Park has been sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from the northern Idaho amusement park.

Christopher A. Wyatt, 43, was sentenced in 1st District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Scott Wayman said Wyatt will be eligible for parole after serving at least 3 years.

Prosecutors said Wyatt embezzled more than $160,000 from the park between 2014 and 2017.

A co-defendant, Melissa K. Foeller, was given the same sentence at an earlier hearing.

