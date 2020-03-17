x
Former Nampa School District employee arrested for sex abuse of a 16 or 17 year old

Police arrested the 23-year-old on Tuesday and suspect there may be more victims.
Credit: Nampa Police Department
Rhys Vickers was arrested for sex abuse of a 16 or 17-year-old on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested a 23-year-old Nampa man on Tuesday for sex abuse of a 16 or 17-year-old.

Rhys Vickers of Nampa was a former employee at the Nampa School District, according to investigators. 

Police said his work history at the school district raises concerns that there may be more victims.

The Nampa Police Department urges anyone with more information about Vickers or possible victims to call Corporal Angel Weekes at 208-475-57-13 or Crim Stoppers at 280-343-COPS.

Officials did not release any further information about what exactly happened or details about the victim.

