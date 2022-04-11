Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident

In January 2021, Leroy Morris, 81, inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl as she was getting on his bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021.

Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, but the charges were later changed to one count of injury to a child.

In January of 2021, Morris inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl as she was getting on his bus, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO). The incident was also caught on the camera inside the bus, according to the prosecutor in the case.

ASCO began investigating Morris after receiving a complaint alleging he had made sexual innuendos to a preteen who rode his bus. While investigating the claim, deputies discovered evidence that Morris had had "inappropriate sexual contact" with a different preteen as she boarded his school bus.

Police interviewed multiple people, including officials with the bus company, which resulted in Morris's arrest.

Watch more crime news: