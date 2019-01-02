BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced on Friday that former Jerome County Sheriff Doug McFall was sentenced for one felony count of misusing public money.

McFall was sentenced for three years, with one-year minimum after he pleaded guilty in November.

MORE: Former Idaho sheriff pleads guilty to misuse of public funds

The court then suspended the sentence, including a 60-day jail sentence, and placed him on three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service.

Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson also ordered McFall to pay a $1,500 fine, $393 in restitution and court costs.

An investigation revealed that he used a county-owned Costco Reward Certificate to help buy a gun safe while serving as sheriff.

In March of 2018, the attorney general also charged McFall with felony counts of aiding and abetting grand theft and two misdemeanor charges of petit theft.

MORE: AG: Former Jerome County sheriff misused county money