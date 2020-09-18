Former Idaho Senate and Boise mayoral candidate arrested

Adriel Martinez was arrested early Thursday morning on felony eluding officer charges, as well as misdemeanor DUI and resisting charges.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Legislature Democratic candidate and Boise mayoral candidate Adriel Martinez was arrested early Thursday morning.

He has been charged with one felony charge of eluding a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer charge and a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Martinez was taken into custody at around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday by Boise Police Department.

