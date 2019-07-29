BOISE, Idaho — The former chairman of Idaho’s Republican Party has been arrested again, and now faces a new felony charge.

Jonathan Parker was booked into the Ada County Jail on Sunday evening on charges of felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

Parker was arrested and charged in a separate felony first-degree stalking case in May.

Parker was scheduled for a probable cause hearing the stalking case Thursday, but did not show up, prompting a judge to revoke his bond and issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Parker is set to be arraigned in the witness intimidation case Monday afternoon.

Parker left his position with the GOP back in February, saying he was having trouble balancing work and family life.