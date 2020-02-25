Former employee sentenced for stealing $1.5 million from Saint Alphonsus

Lois Soito was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay back all of the money she took.

BOISE, Idaho — A former employee of Saint Alphonsus Health System was sentenced on Monday to 41 months in federal prison for defrauding the organization of nearly $1.5 million.

Lois Soito, 60, of Horseshoe Bend, was also ordered by a judge to serve three years of supervised release following her release from prison and to pay $1,483,963.82 in restitution.

Soito pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud back in November.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boise, Soito worked for two decades in the accounts receivable department for Saint Alphonsus in Boise, and had access to money raised at the annual Festival of Trees.

Beginning in January 2005, prosecutors said, Soito kept checks intended for Saint Alphonsus Health System instead of depositing them in the appropriate account. She then fraudulently deposited some of the checks into a bank account used to reimburse SAHS vendors. From that account, Soito wrote checks payable to herself and deposited them into a credit union account she controlled, authorities said.

Court documents show Soito also used some of the checks that she kept to conceal her theft of funds from the Festival of Trees from 2014 through 2018.

Watch more crime news: