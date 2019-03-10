EAGLE, Idaho — A former teacher and head basketball coach at Eagle High School has been arrested on several felony charges, including rape, sexual battery of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Jeff Ranstrom, 32, was booked into the Ada County Jail late Wednesday afternoon on the three sex-related charges and two felony burglary charges.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline confirmed to KTVB that Ranstrom resigned his position with the school on September 23. In addition to coaching the boy's basketball team, he was also social studies teacher, Exline said.

Ranstrom remained in the Ada County Jail Wednesday night and is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

