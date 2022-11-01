x
Crime

Former Cascade youth pastor sentenced to 20 years for sex crime against child

45-year-old Estevan Diaz, a former Cascade Community Church youth pastor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Valley County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Credit: Valley County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

BOISE, Idaho — A former Cascade Community Church youth pastor has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, the Valley County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. 

45-year-old Estevan Diaz must serve five years minimum in a state prison before he is eligible for parole.

The sheriff's office said Diaz was arrested in December 2021. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

