Former Cascade youth pastor sentenced to 20 years for sex crime against child

BOISE, Idaho — A former Cascade Community Church youth pastor has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, the Valley County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

45-year-old Estevan Diaz must serve five years minimum in a state prison before he is eligible for parole.

The sheriff's office said Diaz was arrested in December 2021.

