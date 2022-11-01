Former Cascade youth pastor sentenced to 20 years for sex crime against child

BOISE, Idaho — A former Cascade Community Church youth pastor has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, the Valley County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
45-year-old Estevan Diaz must serve five years minimum in a state prison before he is eligible for parole.
The sheriff's office said Diaz was arrested in December 2021.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.