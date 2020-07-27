Former Canyon County prosecutor faces new charges

John Bujak's latest charges carry up to five years in prison if he's found guilty.

BOISE, Idaho — A former Canyon County prosecutor faces more legal troubles.

John Bujak was arrested on Saturday night on charges of grand theft and misappropriation of personal information.

Bujak resigned as the county's prosecutor in 2010 after he was accused of embezzling from the county. He was found not guilty on those charges.

The State Bar was contemplating disbarring Bujak in 2015. However, he resigned before that decision could be made.

His latest charges carry up to five years in prison if he's found guilty.