Former Boise doctor arrested for sex crimes involving children after multi-year investigation

The former adolescent psychiatrist was arrested Friday on three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16. Police said the crimes occurred between 2004 and 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man and former adolescent psychiatrist is facing three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 after he was arrested Friday by multiple agencies.

Boise Police said 63-year-old Richard Pines was arrested following "years of investigating" crimes in Ada County and Boise County. The crimes occurred against three minors in Boise County between 2004 and 2008, according to Friday's release.

The Associated Press in 2015 reported the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Pines "violated state law by having improper sexual contact with two former patients."

Idaho's State Board of Medicine filed a complaint in 2012 citing abuses dating back to 2011. Pines was also stripped of his medical license and his foster-parent license was revoked by the Department of Health and Welfare, the AP reported.

On Friday, Boise Police said investigations were reopened after it received new information in 2021. The Boise Police Special Victims Unit, BPD Victim Witness Coordinators, Boise County Sheriff's Office and the Boise County Prosecutor's Office have been working to file criminal charges for the past two years.

BPD Victim Witness Coordinators also worked with victims in the case. Pines was arrested Friday and booked into the Ada County Jail on three felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Anyone with information about the investigation, or any victims of sexual abuse are encouraged to report it to Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. The Boise Police Special Victims Unit works with FACES of Hope Victim Center to offer support for victims.

“Victims in this investigation have been waiting years for criminal charges to be brought against this suspect,” Boise Police Criminal Investigations Division Captain Matt Jones said. “I would like to thank the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise County Prosecutor’s Office for assisting our SVU detectives as they worked tirelessly to ensure these victims’ voices were heard. I would also like to recognize the victims in this case for remaining steadfast in their hope that justice would be served.”

Pines faces up to life in prison for each lewd conduct charge.

Watch more Local News: