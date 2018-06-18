RIGGINS - A Florida man is being sought after a string of burglaries in Riggins, New Meadows and Lewiston, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The sheriff's office learned on the morning of June 13 that four businesses on Main Street in Riggins were burglarized, and that money, cash drawers and money bags were stolen

During the investigation, it was found that similar burglaries happened in Lewiston and New Meadows.

The sheriff's office said Joseph Coleman Hodge, 55, of Jacksonville is a person of interest. He's suspected of committing the Lewiston burglaries on June 12, and the Riggins and New Meadows burglaries on June 13.

Joseph Coleman Hodge is believed to be driving a Honda Odyssey with Florida plates.

Idaho County Sheriff's Office

Hodge is believed to be driving a Honda Odyssey with Florida plates. The vehicle appears to be spray painted dark blue or black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dep. Scott Paulsen at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100 option 0.



