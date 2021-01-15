Florida man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Idaho women

Prosecutors say Alvin George sent crime scene photos to the victim of a violent attack. He's also accused of threatening the victim and her sisters.

BOISE, Idaho — A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking stemming from the online harassment of an Idaho woman and her sisters, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boise announced on Thursday.

Alvin Willie George of Cross City, Florida, is accused of sending crime scene photos to the surviving victim of a violent 1999 attack in Texas that left one girl dead and another injured.

Court records show that the assailant in that attack entered a bedroom and slit both girls' throats. The perpetrator was later convicted.

Around November 2016, according to prosecutors, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho.

George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters. Officials said he researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts he created to send harassing and intimidating messages to the women, as well as threatening to rape and kill them.

George was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on December 11, 2019. Sentencing is set for April 8, 2021, before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

The charge of cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release, per count.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Boise Police Department.

