NAMPA — Three male and two female suspects were involved in an aggravated assault on a Nampa man, according to Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

The five suspects arrived at the victims's residence in Nampa, where a verbal altercation between them took place.

Following the verbal altercation, one of the male suspects brandished a handgun and fired four rounds towards the victim. No one was seriously injured.

The suspect then fled on foot, while the two female suspects left in vehicles. Police arrested the other two suspects.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the alternation and this article will be updated with further information.

© 2018 KTVB