Fish and Game seeks info about wildlife poaching near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about a poaching incident near Emmett earlier this month.

Conservation officers say someone shot and killed a pronghorn antelope and dumped the carcass near the Gem County landfill early in the morning on June 6. They say it likely happened before sunrise.

A reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or citation.



People can report information anonymously by filling out an online report on Fish and Game's Report a Wildlife Crime webpage, or by calling (800) 632-5999.

