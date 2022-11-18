Homedale store destroyed by intentionally set fire, investigators determine

HOMEDALE, Idaho — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office determined.
The building is located at 1st Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal's office said in a post on Facebook.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who started the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-75-ARSON; that's 1-877-752-7766.
This developing story will be updated as new information is confirmed.
