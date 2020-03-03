Fence issue could delay opening of Canyon County's jail trailer facility

The fencing is the latest delay in the opening of the jail facility, originally slated for last summer.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A snag over fencing requirements could delay until June the opening of Canyon County’s new temporary jail facility for women.

Sheriff’s office officials in late January said the facility, made out of 28 stainless steel truck trailers, was on schedule to open in a few weeks.

Now, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission to amend sections of the special use permit for the temporary facility, known as Pod 6.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, in a special use permit approved in August 2018, required the sheriff’s office put fence slats around the whole property, but Donahue said blocking certain views of the facility from the outside could be unsafe.



“From my perspective, we need to be able to see in from the roadway,” Donahue told the Board of County Commissioners in the board’s regular meeting Monday. “If one of my officers is driving by, if there is an inmate between that building and that fence that is not in the outdoor recreation area, then that is a problem. That means someone is where they shouldn’t be. That is one of the security matters that we have.”

Donahue said in conversations between county officials and Caldwell Planning and Zoning Director Jerome Mapp, the planning department said the special use permit would require the sheriff’s office to put fence slats in the chain link fence surrounding the entire Pod 6.

“The special use permit was granted two years ago; no one really knew what this was going to look like,” Canyon County Chief Civil Deputy Sam Laugheed said. “We are at cross purposes — we want to comply with all the special use permit requirements, but complying with that one could cause security problems, when it was designed to alleviate security problems.”

Because the fence requirement no longer serves its intended purpose, Laugheed said, county and city officials concluded that the sheriff’s office should apply to amend the permit.

The Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hear that amendment request June 9, but county officials are asking to set an earlier meeting so the jail facility can open sooner.

Donahue said the 122-bed facility, next to the county jail, is “ready to be occupied,” adding he hoped Planning and Zoning would grant a meeting before June 9.

The fencing is the latest delay in the opening of the jail facility, originally slated for last summer. The trailers, leased from Missouri-based All Detainment Solutions, didn’t arrive in Canyon County until late October, however, caught up in the approval and inspection process, county spokesman Joe Decker previously told the Idaho Press. The county expected the facility to be operational within 61 working days of the trailers’ arrival, he said; it’s now been more than 100 working days.

County commissioners Leslie Van Beek and Pam White on Monday signed an application to amend the sheriff’s office special use permit to change the fence slat requirement. Commissioner Tom Dale was absent.

The application needed approval from county commissioners in order to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Donahue said his office believes that putting slats only in the fence that surrounds the inmate outdoor recreational area is appropriate. He said the slats around the outdoor area are necessary because “we don’t need people looking in there,” but he said he does want officers and county personnel to be able to see through the fence surrounding the rest of the building.

Donahue also said the slats would block drivers’ views of the jail facility from the 12th Avenue and Chicago Street intersection.

The sheriff’s office will hold a neighborhood meeting about the application and proposed changes to the special use permit, set for March 23.

