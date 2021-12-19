Feds investigating after ATM explosion in Centralia

The FBI, the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and the Centralia Police Department are looking into the explosion.

CENTRALIA, Wash — The FBI is investigating an ATM explosion in Centralia Sunday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department (CPD).

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad is also assisting, according to CPD.

An ATM exploded at the First Security Bank at 604 S. Tower Ave around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, according to police. The explosion was caused by an "unknown improvised explosive device" that two unidentified suspects used to gain entry into the ATM, according to CPD.

Following the explosion, the suspects emptied the contents of the ATM and fled the area, police said.

The suspects were seen driving a late 1990s to early 2000s light-colored four-door Honda Accord. One of the suspects is a white male, police say.

Evidence was spread across a roughly 10,000 square foot area, police say. Volunteers from the Centralia Amateur Radio Emergency Service helped police gather evidence at the crime scene, according to CPD.