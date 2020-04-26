x
Fatal crash near Highway 95 kills 88-year-old bicyclist

While riding his bicycle, Jack Hurley turned into the northbound lane of Highway 95 and was struck by a truck driving the same direction.
RIGGINS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place south of Riggins, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon. The incident left an 88-year-old Pollock man deceased.

Jack H. Hurley, the 88-year-old Pollock resident, was riding his bicycle southbound on the US 95 highway when he turned left into the northbound lane, according to ISP.

75-year-old Middleton resident Hurley L. Payne was driving his truck in the nourthbound lane as Hurley was turning. Responding officers said Payne swerved to avoid hitting Hurley but ultimately still struck him with his vehicle.

Payne and his passenger, 55-year-old Ammon resident Cythia Hess, were uninjured by the crash, but Payne was pronounced dead upon officer arrival.

ISP is still investigating the incident.

