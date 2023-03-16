Man dies three days after Boise crash, one driver facing felony charges

The crash occurred Sunday at Federal Way and Targee Street. Boise Police say one of the drivers was drunk.

BOISE, Idaho — A man injured Sunday in a two-car crash at South Federal Way and West Targee Street in Boise has died, and one of the drivers involved in that crash is facing felony charges, the Boise Police Department said Thursday.

21-year-old Tanner Borman was booked into the Ada County Jail the afternoon of March 12, the same day he and another driver collided.

The other driver, a woman in an SUV, was taken to the hospital, along with a man who was riding with her. Both had serious injuries, and the man died on Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Ada County Coroner on Thursday identified him as Russell Butler, 81 years old, from Boise.

The Boise P.D. said Borman failed a field sobriety test conducted by investigating officers at the scene. Officers took Borman to jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated driving under the influence (DUI) and four failure-to-appear warrants. Police said he was also cited for having fictitious license plates and driving without insurance.

Borman's first court appearance in this case was Monday, March 13. Bond was set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 21. The Ada County Jail arrest report indicates Borman was still in custody on Thursday, March 16.

Boise Police said Thursday that the investigation continues and that additional or amended charges are possible.

